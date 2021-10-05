Obituary: Doolittle, Earl

Earl Dale “Bo” Doolittle, 66 of Elizabeth, WV passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

He was the son of the late Everett Earl and Alma Marie McCumbers Doolittle.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gayle Vannoy Doolittle; 1 brother, Junior Eugene “Dave” Doolittle; Dora Pauline “Woody’ Doolittle; an infant brother Everett Rufus Doolittle. Also, 1 stepdaughter, 1 sister-in-law, and 3 brothers-in-law.

He is survived by 1 brother: Orville “Jack” Doolittle of Cox’s Mills, WV; 4 sisters: Wilma Tucker of Washington Court House, OH; Annalee Marie McCumbers of Pleasant Hill WV; Dorene Kay “Cricket” Smith (Jerry) of Vale, NC.; Glenna Conley of Elizabeth, WV; 11 nieces; 6 nephews and numerous cousins. Earl loved music, quilting, needlepoint, and puzzles, but most of all he loved visiting with friends and loved ones.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Wirt County Senior Center in Elizabeth, WV and Fresenius Kidney Care in Belpre, OH for the excellent care, love and kindness extended to Bo Bo.

A very special Thank you, to Jess Lynch for all the love and support you showed Bo during our time of need. He will be greatly missed by many.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct 16th from 3 to 4 PM at Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth.

Family request that Memorial donations be made to the Wirt County Senior Citizens 74 Senior Circle Elizabeth WV 26143

