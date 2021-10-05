Obituary: Farley, Lenora E.

Lenora E. Farley, 79, of Marietta passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born January 30, 1942, in Marietta to Brasky and Bertha Opal (McIntire) Casto, Sr.

Lenora had retired from Fenton Art Glass after many years of service. She liked reading, quilting, and spending time with family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving is her son Gerald E. Parker, 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a brother Walter Casto and a sister Norma Jean Morgan.

In addition to her parents, Lenora was preceded in death by husbands Gerald Parker and Robert Casto, a son Jeffrey Parker, brothers Isaac, Bernard, Warren “Bud”, Brasky Jr, Robert, Leonard and Richard Casto, and a sister Bertha Morrow.

According to her wishes, she will be cremated and a private service will be held by the family.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

