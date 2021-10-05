Advertisement

Obituary: Farley, Lenora E.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lenora E. Farley, 79, of Marietta passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born January 30, 1942, in Marietta to Brasky and Bertha Opal (McIntire) Casto, Sr.

Lenora had retired from Fenton Art Glass after many years of service.  She liked reading, quilting, and spending time with family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving is her son Gerald E. Parker, 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a brother Walter Casto and a sister Norma Jean Morgan.

In addition to her parents, Lenora was preceded in death by husbands Gerald Parker and Robert Casto, a son Jeffrey Parker, brothers Isaac, Bernard, Warren “Bud”, Brasky Jr, Robert, Leonard and Richard Casto, and a sister Bertha Morrow.

According to her wishes, she will be cremated and a private service will be held by the family.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Name of man killed after getting hit by car is released by police
Crash on I-77
Woman briefly trapped during wreck on Interstate 77
Minor injuries in late morning Parkersburg accident
David Allen Sr. and Edna Ellen Deem Copen obit
Obituary: Copen, David Allen Sr. and Edna Ellen Deem
Man hurt after car vs. motorcycle crash in Athens

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Baumgard, Melvin Leo
Richard T. Detrio obit
Obituary: Detrio, Colonel Richard Thomas - USA Retired
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Fletcher Sr., Jeffrey Ray
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Leech, Betty L.