Obituary: Fletcher Sr., Jeffrey Ray

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jeffrey Ray Fletcher Sr. passed away on Saturday, September 18th, 2021, peacefully at home after several months of declining health due to cognitive heart failure. He was 71.

Jeff was born to his parents Eugene Leroy Fletcher and mother Lillian Gertrude Fletcher in Parkersburg, WV. Jeff had a love for dogs after serving as a K9 military dog handler in the U.S. Army for over 7 years. He spent his time in Okinawa, Japan, and South Korea before returning home to reside in Parkersburg, WV. He soon became a truck driver and he traveled the country for over 25 years before medically retiring.

Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jennings Fletcher, his step-son Darron Bradley and granddaughter Jordan Bradley.

Survivors include a large extended family. His wife Rebecca J Fletcher from Bedford, Indiana. Two brothers Thurman (Marsha) Fletcher and James Fletcher and a half-sister Rena Bowman. Jeff’s children include 2 sons, 1 daughter, and a stepson. Jeff Fletcher (Elissa Wagoner), Jason (Melissa) Fletcher, Wendy (Brian) Uber of Tulsa, OK, and Roger Bradley. His many grandchildren, Nicholas Fletcher (Maegan Sugars), McKenzie Fletcher, Adam and Kacie Uber of Tulsa, OK, Dimitri and Cheyenne Russ of Colorado Springs, CO. Claudia Butler of Bedford, IN and Great Grandpa to Raylee Mae Fletcher. Nieces Rachel (Tyler) Stewart and Leah Fletcher. Sister-In-Law Helen Fletcher and niece Billie Fletcher (Hershel Barnhouse) and her children Adelia Fletcher, Sean, and Marissa Kinder. Also surviving is a grandson, Kaden Fletcher.

Services will be held on Oct 6, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, Ohio.

