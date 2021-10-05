Obituary: Hall, Brenda Jo

Brenda Jo Hall, 64, of Belpre died October 4, 2021, at her residence. She was born on April 29, 1957, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the daughter of Patricia Snider of Belpre and the late Robert Murrey.

Brenda retired from Kroger’s in Belpre, OH, and loved animals, her Laymani boxers, gardening, and enjoyed her flowers.

In addition to her mother Brenda is survived by two nieces, Michelle Snider of Canal Winchester, OH, Jennifer Sipes of Zanesfield, OH; best friend and “sister”, Laura Cook of Columbus, OH, and her two dogs Chance and Hope.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Davis.

Private services will be at the convenience of the family with Pastor Wayne Dunlap officiating.

Burial will be at Coolville Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

