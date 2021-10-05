Advertisement

Obituary: Hall, Brenda Jo

Brenda Jo Hall obit
Brenda Jo Hall obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brenda Jo Hall, 64, of Belpre died October 4, 2021, at her residence. She was born on April 29, 1957, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the daughter of Patricia Snider of Belpre and the late Robert Murrey.

Brenda retired from Kroger’s in Belpre, OH, and loved animals, her Laymani boxers, gardening, and enjoyed her flowers.

In addition to her mother Brenda is survived by two nieces, Michelle Snider of Canal Winchester, OH, Jennifer Sipes of Zanesfield, OH; best friend and “sister”, Laura Cook of Columbus, OH, and her two dogs Chance and Hope.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Davis.

Private services will be at the convenience of the family with Pastor Wayne Dunlap officiating.

Burial will be at Coolville Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Name of man killed after getting hit by car is released by police
Crash on I-77
Woman briefly trapped during wreck on Interstate 77
Minor injuries in late morning Parkersburg accident
David Allen Sr. and Edna Ellen Deem Copen obit
Obituary: Copen, David Allen Sr. and Edna Ellen Deem
Man hurt after car vs. motorcycle crash in Athens

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Baumgard, Melvin Leo
Richard T. Detrio obit
Obituary: Detrio, Colonel Richard Thomas - USA Retired
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Fletcher Sr., Jeffrey Ray
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Leech, Betty L.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Farley, Lenora E.