Advertisement

Obituary: Jackson, Larry M.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Larry M. Jackson, 57 of Belpre, Ohio died on October 1, 2021, at the OSU Wexner in Columbus, Ohio.

He was born on October 3, 1963, and was the son of James E. Sr. and Deloris Lucas Jackson of Belpre, Ohio. He was a graduate of the Ewing School in Marietta, Ohio, and attended WASCO.

Survivors include his parents, James Sr. and Deloris Jackson, a brother, James Jackson II of Belpre, Ohio, Beverly Mason of Belpre, Ohio, his special aunt Pauline Thorn, aunt Fay Sheets, aunt Barbara Vance, four uncles, Billy Lucas, Earl Lucas, Ronnie, and Donnie Lucas Snyder, nieces, Angel Jackson, Christina Jackson, great-niece Milee Basim.

He was preceded in death by a niece Bianca Jackson, an Aunt, Mae Pryor, his grandparents, Robert and Geneva Lucas, and William and Ethel Jackson.

Services will be on Saturday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Rockland Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Name of man killed after getting hit by car is released by police
Crash on I-77
Woman briefly trapped during wreck on Interstate 77
Minor injuries in late morning Parkersburg accident
David Allen Sr. and Edna Ellen Deem Copen obit
Obituary: Copen, David Allen Sr. and Edna Ellen Deem
Lowell Oktoberfest a success despite Sunday rain

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Doolittle, Earl
Debbie Lynn Phillips Westfall obit
Obitaury: Westfall, Debbie Lynn Phillips
Emalene Moss obit
Obituary: Chambers-Moss, Emalene Luvon Hardman
David Dennis obit
Obituary: Dennis, David Wayne