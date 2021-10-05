Obituary: Jackson, Larry M.

Larry M. Jackson, 57 of Belpre, Ohio died on October 1, 2021, at the OSU Wexner in Columbus, Ohio.

He was born on October 3, 1963, and was the son of James E. Sr. and Deloris Lucas Jackson of Belpre, Ohio. He was a graduate of the Ewing School in Marietta, Ohio, and attended WASCO.

Survivors include his parents, James Sr. and Deloris Jackson, a brother, James Jackson II of Belpre, Ohio, Beverly Mason of Belpre, Ohio, his special aunt Pauline Thorn, aunt Fay Sheets, aunt Barbara Vance, four uncles, Billy Lucas, Earl Lucas, Ronnie, and Donnie Lucas Snyder, nieces, Angel Jackson, Christina Jackson, great-niece Milee Basim.

He was preceded in death by a niece Bianca Jackson, an Aunt, Mae Pryor, his grandparents, Robert and Geneva Lucas, and William and Ethel Jackson.

Services will be on Saturday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Rockland Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

