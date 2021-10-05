Advertisement

Obituary: Leech, Betty L.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Betty L. Leech, 80, of Williamstown, died October 5, 2021, at The Elmcroft in Marietta.

Betty was born January 3, 1941, in Rupert, Pennsylvania to Marshall and Phyllis {Knouse} Zimmerman.

She married Boyd Leech on October 9, 1959.

Betty was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Vienna.

Betty will be deeply missed by her husband Boyd Leech; daughters Laurie Lehman and Tina (Bill) Constantine; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers Donald (Shirley) Zimmerman and Gary (Darlene) Zimmerman.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her daughter Tammy Thompson.

Private interment will take place at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Name of man killed after getting hit by car is released by police
Crash on I-77
Woman briefly trapped during wreck on Interstate 77
Minor injuries in late morning Parkersburg accident
David Allen Sr. and Edna Ellen Deem Copen obit
Obituary: Copen, David Allen Sr. and Edna Ellen Deem
Man hurt after car vs. motorcycle crash in Athens

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Baumgard, Melvin Leo
Richard T. Detrio obit
Obituary: Detrio, Colonel Richard Thomas - USA Retired
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Fletcher Sr., Jeffrey Ray
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Farley, Lenora E.