Obituary: Leech, Betty L.

Betty L. Leech, 80, of Williamstown, died October 5, 2021, at The Elmcroft in Marietta.

Betty was born January 3, 1941, in Rupert, Pennsylvania to Marshall and Phyllis {Knouse} Zimmerman.

She married Boyd Leech on October 9, 1959.

Betty was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Vienna.

Betty will be deeply missed by her husband Boyd Leech; daughters Laurie Lehman and Tina (Bill) Constantine; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers Donald (Shirley) Zimmerman and Gary (Darlene) Zimmerman.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her daughter Tammy Thompson.

Private interment will take place at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

