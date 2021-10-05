Obituary: Nunn, Herbert Leroy

Herbert Leroy Nunn, 80, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021. He was born on October 11, 1940, to the late Wesley and Elizabeth Warfield Nunn.

He worked for Cleveland Metal, Kaiser Aluminum, and retired from Ormet Aluminum. He enjoyed his retirement with his wife, Star. They enjoyed many short trips and mini-vacations together. He enjoyed his children, grandchildren, and lawnmower rides with his great-grandson. They raised three children in the Marietta area.

He is survived by his wife, Starlyn; three children, Bobbi (Dan) Montgomery of Newport, Ohio, Herbert Nunn II of North Carolina and Brandie (Jimmy) Nunn-Dye of Marietta; two brothers, Wayne Nunn and Ronnie (Barb) Nunn; three sisters, Shirley (Missy) Nunn, Mary Burchett, and Judy Jarrett; six grandchildren, Jeremiah Junk, Justine (Josh) Gatton, Josh Montgomery, Adrienne Ball, Timber Chipps, and Peyton Williams; and five great-grandchildren, Travis, Jaime, Jackson, Landen, and Emory.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, John, Freddie, and Tony Nunn; as well as many cousins and close friends.

At Herb’s request he will be cremated. The family is planning a memorial service at a later time. The Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve the Nunn family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

