Obituary: Wheeler, Randy Lee

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Randy Lee Wheeler, 67, of Marietta, died Monday, October 4, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.

Randy was born April 26, 1954, to Janice Wheeler. He had served in the Army during the Vietnam era and had worked in the oil fields for many years as a pumper.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Clark) Wheeler; three sons, Freddie (Jenna) Wheeler, of Williamstown, WV, Dennis (Elizabeth) Wheeler, of Lowell, OH, and Dana (Shawna) Wheeler, of Marietta, OH; four grandchildren, Derek, Meghan, Cole, and Blake Wheeler; and great-granddaughter, Harper Wheeler.

Randy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur and Ida Wheeler, who had raised Randy.

Private services are to be held Thursday, October 7, 2021, with full military honors at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wheeler family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their Facebook page.

