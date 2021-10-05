Obituary: Wright, Robert “Wayne”

Robert “Wayne” Wright, 74, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Rockland Ridge on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV on January 10, 1947, a son of the late Robert J. and Mildred N. Wright. Wayne graduated from Parkersburg High School on a Tuesday, got married to his wife of 55 years, Norma on Wednesday, and then was drafted on Friday of the same week and joined the United States Air Force.

Wayne retired from Shell Chemical in 1999 and spent his retirement watching his grandchildren grow and play sports, taking trips with his wife and mother to Florida, caring for his mother in her later years, playing music at his dad’s music parties, and in several bluegrass groups. He was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan and enjoyed dirt track racing. He enjoyed a special Father’s Day this year at Skyline speedway with his family eating dirt and hot dogs.

Wayne will be deeply missed by his wife Norma; daughter Pamela Newell (Jeff) of Tuppers Plains; daughter Wendy Shriver (Curtis) of Parkersburg; grandchildren Zack Newell, Dawson Newell, Reagan Shriver, and Brady Shriver; brother Larry Wright (Donna); nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sister Barbara (Wright) Wilcox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, October 8th, 2021 at Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre with Pastor Dee Radar officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens with full military rites by American Legion Post #15. Friends may call 9 am until 11 am on Friday at Leavitts of Belpre.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Patient Emergency Fund at Memorial Health System Cancer Center, 807 Farson Street, Belpre, Ohio 45714.

Our family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Kelli Cawley for her compassion, Dr. Santer, and the amazing staff at Rockland Ridge for their love, support, and exceptional care to our parents.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting LeavittFuneralHome.com.

