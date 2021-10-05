Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun charge
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man with a previous conviction could go to prison for 10 years after he was caught with a rifle earlier this year.
Codi Douglas, 26, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge Tuesday.
A news release from the Acting U.S. Attorney’s Office said Douglas is not allowed to own a gun because of a previous malicious assault conviction.
He was caught with an AR-15 during a traffic stop in January.
The malicious assault charge stemmed from a shooting in September 2015.
He faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on January 5, 2022.
Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.