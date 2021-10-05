Advertisement

Washington County man arrested on child pornography charges

By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -A Washington County man is in jail after downloading nude pictures of adolescent children.

44-year-old Daren Voshel of Dunham Township was arrested on Monday, October 4th, after Detective Scott Smeeks says he searched his phone and found several downloaded images of young pre-pubescent males between the ages of 5 and 10 years old with no clothes on.

Smeeks obtained his search warrant to investigate Voshel after getting a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children. Voshel admitted to Smeeks that he downloaded the images. Smeeks also says Voshel is a registered sex offender and was charged and convicted with similar charges in 2012.

Voshel was arrested for Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance and transported to the Washington County Jail pending his court appearance.

