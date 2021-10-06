3 men convicted in woman’s death cleared by new DNA

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three men who were convicted of killing a woman in West Virginia 19 years ago have been cleared of charges in the case after new DNA evidence was presented.

The Special Prosecutor in the case, Tom Plymale, confirmed that murder charges against brothers Phillip and Nathaniel Barnett, as well as Justin Black, were dismissed Tuesday morning in Cabell County Court.

Deanna Crawford, 21, was found beaten and strangled in 2002 in Cabell County.

Brian Dement gave police conflicting statements implicating himself and the other three men. He later recanted. DNA testing indicated another man was at the scene, but the man denied being there.

Dement is still convicted of Deanna’s murder; however, he was released from Northern Correctional facility in Moundsville for time served.

Plymale says Dement was incarcerated in 2007.

Crawford’s mother has said she still believes all four men are guilty.

