Academic Achiever of the Week: Isaac Whipkey

By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Isaac Whipkey is a senior at Warren High School with a 4.0 grade point average.

Whipkey has been president of student council and National Honor Society.

He’s also a four-year member of the Warren golf team and a distinguished musician.

To juggle his school work and busy schedule of extracurriculars, Whipkey uses the Pomodoro Technique.

“I set a timer for, like, 30 minutes. And during that 30 minutes, I focus only on that task and I only do that task; I think about nothing else. And after that timer goes off, I stop what I’m doing no matter where I am in that task and I set another timer for, like, five minutes. Take a break, relax, and repeat the process until it’s done, because that helps me maximize the value of my time that I have,” Whipkey said.

Whipkey wants to major in engineering in college.

So far he has looked Case Western University, Ohio State University, the University of Cincinnati, and the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Indiana.

“I really like problem-solving, I really like math and science, so engineering kind of encompasses both of those,” Whipkey said.

