Columbus Zoo and Aquarium loses accreditation

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio zoo once widely admired in its industry and by the general public has lost its most important accreditation.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said it plans to appeal the decision announced Wednesday by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The announcement came one day after the zoo announced its new leader.

The accrediting group cites concerns about the animal programs department and inappropriate businesses practices by its former leaders.

They resigned in March after a newspaper investigation found they allowed relatives to live in houses owned or controlled by the zoo and sought tickets for family members to zoo entertainment events.

