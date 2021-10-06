Man arrested for allegedly having heroin and meth

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports that on Sunday, October 3rd, his office received information about a possible stolen side-by-side UTV in the Salem Center area. Deputies were able to find the side by side which was found to be stolen out of Gallia County.

Taken into custody at the scene was Darrin K Johnston, 56, of Vinton. While taking the suspect into custody, deputies located suspected heroin and crystal methamphetamine in plain view inside his home.

A search warrant was executed on the residence at Price Strong Road in Vinton, Ohio due to the drugs being inside. Task Force agents allegedly located a large amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, digital scales, baggies, and drug paraphernalia. The suspected drugs are being analyzed. Also allegedly seized during the investigation was a .380 caliber firearm which the suspect had on him upon being taken into custody.

The Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe and Meigs Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of Post 84 of the Ohio State Highway Patrol; Washington, Monroe, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport and McConnelsville Police Departments; and the Washington, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Prosecutor’s Offices.

