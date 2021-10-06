Marietta City Schools participate in International Walk to School Day

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Marietta City Schools participated in International Walk to School Day today, a day dedicated to providing safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasizing the importance of increasing physical activity among children.

Students were seen walking to the Marietta Elementary School today and taking advantage of the pedestrian crosswalk on Glendale Road.

This crosswalk is one of the newer features that the city of Marietta has created to improve pedestrian safety and allow more kids to walk to school.

Tim Fleming, Director of Curriculum and Technology for Marietta city schools, says there are many benefits of allowing children to walk to school instead of getting a ride on a bus or car.

“One of the larger benefits is the development of independence, growing friendships along the way through conversations,” Fleming said.

“Also as a parent, walking with their child and building those relationships. I know there have been times with my own children where we take hikes and tell stories and do a lot of different activities and that’s something parents can do with their children without any advice or anything from teachers. These are things we can do on our own.”

The city has also improved the intersection of 5th and Washington Street near Washington Elementary and the new sidewalk down Seventh Street along Cisler Terrace Park. These areas have been known to be popular walking areas students use to get to and from school.

Jenelle Patterson, Director of Media and Communications for Marietta City Schools, says since the schools have consolidated after the closing of Harmar and Putnam elementaries, there are more plans to improve and increase opportunities for students to walk to school.

“We have an opportunity to work with the city and update school travel plans so that we know where our students are coming from and how they are getting there…and make sure whether they are coming from across the Muskingum river that they can get to all of our schools safely,” Patterson said.

Patterson says partnering with the city and other business partners in education will bring forth more opportunities for the school.

“These partners can be involved in the travel plans or the many activities that go on in our schools. We are recruiting actively for that,” Patterson said.

“We had businesses that partnered with schools that are now closed and we would love to keep them on and see where their best fit is now.”

