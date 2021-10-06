Advertisement

Obituary: Burchard, Sr., David Michael

David Burchard obit
David Burchard obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

David Michael Burchard, Sr. 58, of Harrisville, W.Va. passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, from injuries while performing his job at Camden Clark Medical Center.

David was born October 13, 1962, in Parkersburg, W.Va., a son of the late Donnie R. Burchard, Sr., and the late Lenora J. McKinney Davis.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and employed as a maintenance engineer at Camden Clark Medical Center.  David enjoyed tinkering with things and would attempt to fix anything.  He enjoyed fishing, working on his truck, and being a huge supporter of Donald Trump. David was a determined man and would boast about his family whom he loved very much.

David is survived by one daughter, Christine M. Pecori (Anthony) of Parkersburg; two sons, David M. Burchard, Jr. of Harrisville and Joshua R. Burchard of Martinsburg, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Edward J. Hughart, Taylor M. Hughart, and Rylee J. Hughart; one sister, Betty J. Bollinger of Parkersburg; two brothers, Donnie R. Burchard, Jr. and Ronald S. Burchard (Alisha), both of Parkersburg; a special uncle, Mike McKinney; nieces and nephews; and his cat, Moe.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Jason Burchard.

It was David’s wish to be cremated. A Celebration of Life service will be at the convenience of the family.  Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory, 521 – 5th Street, Parkersburg.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Name of man killed after getting hit by car is released by police
Daren Voshel
Washington County man arrested on child pornography charges
Items retrieved at Pomeroy residence
Search warrant leads to high-speed chase, drug bust
Crash on I-77
Woman briefly trapped during wreck on Interstate 77
Police Elyria, Ohio released photos of several of the suspects arrested in what's considered...
More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting

Latest News

Betty Wagner Miller obit
Obituary: Miller, Betty Ann Wagner
Ruth Carpenter obit
Obituary: Carpenter, Ruth E.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lohr, Edward Dreyer
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Harding, Robert Dallas