Obituary: Carpenter, Ruth E.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16

Ruth E. Carmichael Carpenter entered everlasting life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 5, 2021, at her home in Belpre, OH. Born June 13, 1929, in Parkersburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Althea and Walter Carmichael. Also preceding her death were two sisters and two brothers.

She graduated from Belpre High School in 1947. After raising her children, she was employed as manager of Top Value Stamps and then held various positions at J.C. Penney in Grand Central Mall. She was a founding member of New Hope Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and served as a deaconess.

She was always immaculately dressed and never met a shoe she didn’t like. She hosted magnificent holiday meals for her family and was especially gifted in baking pies. She enjoyed any time spent with family, traveling, reading, her Tuesday night Bible study group, doing the newspaper crossword, and drinking Tim Horton’s Hazelnut Iced Capps.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 65 years, Jack D. Carpenter of the home. Also surviving are her three children: son, M. Jay (Kathy) Carpenter, Commerce, GA; daughters Jill (Jeff) Christian, Belpre, OH and Karen (Bob) Parks of Little Hocking, OH; brother-in-law Roy Sees of Belpre, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great, great-grandson.

The family would like to thank Dr. Lloyd Dennis and the staff for their many years of care and Marietta Hospice staff for their kindness and compassion.

The immediate family will attend a private viewing, due to Covid concerns. Entombment will be at Evergreen Cemetery and Gardens, Rt. 339, Belpre, OH.

