Obituary: Gibson, Cathy Lynn

Cathy Lynn Gibson, 55, of Harrisville, died Oct. 5, 2021, at her residence.

She was born Jan. 24, 1966, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Arthur Lee Gibson and Nancy Ann Osborne Bailey. She formerly worked at the Glenville State College Bookstore for 13 years. She was a member of Harrisville Baptist Church. She loved gardening, spending time with her family and grandkids.

Cathy is survived by a daughter, Siona Nichole Osborne-Owens (Brian) of Harrisville; sister, Patricia Osborne (John) of Harrisville; half brother, Jed Gibson of Martinsburg, WV; grandchildren, Darren Charles Lanham, Nevaeh Lynn Owens, and Asher Lee Owens; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Harold Gibson, and half-sister, Juanita Gibson.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Pastor Robert Perine officiating. Burial will follow in the Auburn Baptist Church. Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 4-8 PM and 12-2 PM Sunday. Online condolences may be sent to www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

