Obituary: Lohr, Edward Dreyer

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Edward Dreyer Lohr, 78, of New Matamoras, OH passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on July 9, 1943, in Massillon, OH to the late Raymond Edward and Albert J. Dreyer Lohr.

Ed retired as a teacher where he had taught at Switzerland of Ohio Schools. He was a 56-year member of Matamoras Lodge #374 F.&A.M. and was Past Master in both 1993 and 1995.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Wanda Lohr, and their three sons, Timothy Lohr (Patty), Scott Lohr (Vicki), and Matthew Lohr and a daughter, Alicia Iles (Brian); stepchildren, Patrick Powers (Kathy), Alyssa Scherzer (Ronnie Stevens), Bill Lemeke (Carla), Tracy Luse (Keith) and Jody Schwalm (Robert) and a sister, Carole Wilson of Arkansas.

At his request, cremation will be observed with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

