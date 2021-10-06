Obituary: Miller, Betty Ann Wagner

Betty Ann Wagner Miller, 90 of Middleton Senior Living in Granville, Oh went home to be with her Savior, Jesus on October 5, 2021. Betty was born April 25, 1931 in Leatherbark, WV to Willard and Mildred Anderson. After starting in a one-room school in Calhoun County, WV, her family moved to Waterford where she graduated from Waterford High School. After graduation, she married Wilmer Dow Wagner where they raised their two sons in Watertown. She taught Sunday School for many years and volunteered at Wood County Christian School. Her other hobbies included spending time with family, exercising, walking, and bible study.

Betty married Wilmer Dow Wagner and had two sons David (Nancy) and Philip (Deborah). David has a son, Jeremy(Michelle), and a daughter Julie Wigal (Dr. Timothy). Jeremy has two daughters, Allie and Sienna. Julie has two daughters, Ella and Lydia. Philip has two daughters Dr. Erin Wagner (Dr. Andrew Richmond) and Lara Swain (Joel). Lara has a daughter, Mira, and a son, Jack Dow. Also, surviving are sisters Reta Timko and Karen Frame (Ron).

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husbands Dow Wagner and later Paul Leroy Miller, a sister Barbara Best and brothers: Donald (Mary) and Johnathan Edward.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Saturday, Oct. 9th at Watertown Presbyterian Church with burial to follow in Watertown Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 11 to the hour of the service at the church on Saturday. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family. Message of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Women’s Care Center · 3007 Dudley Ave. Parkersburg, WV 26104

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.