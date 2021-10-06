Advertisement

Pennsboro woman indicted in child’s death

Elizabeth Saxton, 31, of Pennsboro
Elizabeth Saxton, 31, of Pennsboro(WTAP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENNSBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - A woman accused in her baby’s death has been indicted by a Ritchie County Grand Jury.

Elizabeth Saxton, 31, of Pennsboro, has been formally charged with child neglect resulting in death and concealment of a deceased human body.

The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department arrested Saxton in April of this year after being tipped off about the “suspicious circumstances of a local woman’s pregnancy.”

They found the body of a baby girl during a search of Saxton’s Pennsboro home.

According to a criminal complaint, Saxton told deputies she had given birth while taking a shower and that her newborn baby was “blue” and “not breathing.”

Instead of calling for help or trying to revive the child, deputies said Saxton wrapped it in a towel and set it beside her bed.

You can read more about this story here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Name of man killed after getting hit by car is released by police
Daren Voshel
Washington County man arrested on child pornography charges
Items retrieved at Pomeroy residence
Search warrant leads to high-speed chase, drug bust
Crash on I-77
Woman briefly trapped during wreck on Interstate 77
Police Elyria, Ohio released photos of several of the suspects arrested in what's considered...
More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting

Latest News

Drug Bust Arrests
Search warrant leads to high-speed chase, drug bust, 10/6/21
(Source: WALB)
Stockport gets $70k for sewer work
AG Morrisey hears complaints about vaccine, mask requirements
3 men convicted in woman’s death cleared by new DNA