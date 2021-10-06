Pennsboro woman indicted in child’s death

PENNSBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - A woman accused in her baby’s death has been indicted by a Ritchie County Grand Jury.

Elizabeth Saxton, 31, of Pennsboro, has been formally charged with child neglect resulting in death and concealment of a deceased human body.

The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department arrested Saxton in April of this year after being tipped off about the “suspicious circumstances of a local woman’s pregnancy.”

They found the body of a baby girl during a search of Saxton’s Pennsboro home.

According to a criminal complaint, Saxton told deputies she had given birth while taking a shower and that her newborn baby was “blue” and “not breathing.”

Instead of calling for help or trying to revive the child, deputies said Saxton wrapped it in a towel and set it beside her bed.

