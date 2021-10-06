Renovation work near completion at Southwood Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For several days, there has been renovation work going on at the First Responders memorial at Southwood Park.

Last year, we reported on the vandalism that happened at the Seats of Honor benches at the park on Parkersburg’s south side.

Workers from Greenscape Landscaping Company donated their time, equipment and materials to renovate the park.

After working throughout the week and through the rain of the past few days. That work wrapped up Wednesday.

”We put down a flagstone patio with with a border around it, some landscaping with the rock,” said company worker Shannon Miller, and that’s about it.”

The memorial, including the Seats of Honor, is dedicated to local first responders. The renovation work that was done is part of an overall renovation project approved earlier this year for Southwood Park.

