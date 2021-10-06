Salvation Army taking Angel Tree Program applications

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Salvation Army is taking applications for people wanting to be a part of the Angel Tree Program.

This program looks to help families that are in need with clothing and presents for children 12 years old and under.

Scheduling appointments for applications has already begun for those going through the Parkersburg office.

Those that are covered under this are residents of Wood, Wirt and Pleasants County.

The Parkersburg Salvation Army says that they are thankful to get the chance to help out any and all families in need during the holidays.

“We’re always here to help out families in need. Whether that’s during Christmas or whether that’s any time during the year. But being able to provide this experience for these families to help give something positive. And in a time that is not really positive all of the time. It is very special to us and quite an honor that we are to serve the community in this way,” says Major Carey Richmond.

The Parkersburg Salvation Army is only taking in-person appointments right now.

Officials say that there will be COVID-19 precautions in place.

Appointments are available October 18-22.

To schedule an appointment, you can dial 304-485-4529.

You must bring proof of identification, a utility bill (current month and current address), official proof of all income, official birth certificates of all children, guardianship/custody papers if applicable, and clothing sizes and hobbies of children.

The Salvation Army of Marietta is also accepting applications at this time now for children ages 16 and under.

Their appointments are available from Oct. 12-Nov. 12, in-person appointments only.

People in appointments will need to bring photo ID’s for all adults of the household, government-issued ID for children of household, proof of Washington Co. residence, statements of income and expense, and Christmas lists and clothing sizes for children.

If you would like to setup an appointment, you can call 740-373-4043.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.