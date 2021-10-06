Advertisement

Search warrant leads to high-speed chase, drug bust

Two arrested; cash and gun also found at home
Items retrieved at Pomeroy residence
Items retrieved at Pomeroy residence
By Jack Selby
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Pomeroy, OH (WTAP) - A search warrant in Meigs County Tuesday eventually led to a high-speed chase, two arrests, and a drug bust.

According to a press release from the Meigs County Major Crimes Task Force, Sheriff Keith Wood reported that the task force executed a search warrant on the 300 block of Condor Street in Pomeroy, following a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking coming from the residence.

As officials were in the process of obtaining the warrant, they received information that the suspects had left the residence on a motorcycle. Police officers later attempted to pull over the motorcycle, at which point, the driver dropped the passenger off on the side of the road, and began to flee at a high rate of speed. The driver, Justin Little, 31, of Pomeroy, eventually crashed the motorcycle, and was found with about 200 grams of meth, a large amount of heroin, and a firearm. Little had multiple warrants out of Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

The passenger, Rochelle Gloeckner, 34, of Pomeroy, was taken into custody shortly after she had begun to flee, and was found to have warrants out of Indiana as well as Ohio.

The search warrant was then executed at the Condor Street residence, where officials found crystal meth, heroin, marijuana, and prescription pills. They also found digital scales, baggies, syringes, drug paraphernalia, and another gun.

The Pomeroy Police Department, Middleport Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office, Meigs County EMS, and Pomeroy Fire Department all assisted with the case.

