Stockport gets $70k for sewer work

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Village of Stockport is getting more than $70,000 for sewer line work from the Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA).

A news release said Stockport is getting a $70,400 low interest loan from the OWDA.

The village will pay back the loan over five years at a 1.67 percent interest rate.

It’s one of six locations getting a share of $2.2 million the OWDA awarded during the month of September.

The village will use the money to build roughly 3,200 feet of sewer line on South Street to help drain extra storm and ground water.

The extra sewer line will also help service the Village of Chesterhill.

