Student Athlete of the Week: Julia Cooper

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) -

Julia Cooper is a senior volleyball player and track runner for the Waterford Lady Wildcats.

When she is not captain of the volleyball team or lettering in track, she has a 4.0 GPA in the classroom.

Julia is going to miss a lot from her time at Waterford, but she says what she will miss most is the school spirit that Waterford provides at all her games.

