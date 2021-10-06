Student Athlete of the Week: Julia Cooper

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) -

Julia Cooper is a senior volleyball player and track runner for the Waterford Lady Wildcats.

When she is not captain of the volleyball team or lettering in track, she has a 4.0 GPA in the classroom.

Julia is going to miss a lot from her time at Waterford, but she says what she will miss most is the school spirit that Waterford provides at all her games.

