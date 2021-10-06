Advertisement

Target adds new ‘buy now, pay later’ options

FILE - People enter and exit a Target store, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2007, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.
FILE - People enter and exit a Target store, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2007, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) - Target has teamed up with financial companies Affirm and Sezzle to offer installment plans to help customers who may be short on cash snag some early deals.

The new plans allow you to buy what you want from Target today and pay for those purchases over time.

It comes as retailers are starting to prepare for holiday spending.

Several other retailers, including Amazon and Walmart, offer similar installment payment plans.

Financial experts typically warn it’s better to wait until you can afford purchases before making them.

If you miss payments, purchases can end up costing much more than the original price, and your credit rating could take a hit.

