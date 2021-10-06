United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley launches “Equal Footing Shoe Fund”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is launching a fundraiser to help children in need.

The non-profit is launching the “Equal Footing Shoe Fund.”

Which is part of an initiative, where the goal is to get 300 pairs of shoes for the children of the nine counties that the United Way serves.

From Athens County in Ohio, to Calhoun County in West Virginia.

The non-profit has already bought 50 pairs for this fundraiser, and are looking for more donations from the community.

“So, easy way to donate is you could have the shoes directly shipped to us. You can jump onto Facebook and you’ll find our address here on Market Street. You can buy shoes and drop off here in the office. We would love to get to visit with you and you could come in and enjoy the fun setting and take a picture with us. And if you don’t want to do the shoe shopping, there’s actually a link on the Facebook page. And you could contribute dollars and we’ll send our own ‘shoe fairy’ out to do the shopping out there for you,” says executive director, Stacy DeCicco.

The fundraiser is in association with Chemours who are also contributing to the shoe fund.

If you would like to make a donation or need any information of where to donate, you can click on this link to provide donations.

You can also provide donations by dropping off shoes at 404 Market St. Suite 204, Parkersburg, WV 26101

