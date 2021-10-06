UPDATE: Hino resumes truck production at Wood County plant

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hino Motors says production-on a limited scale-has resumed at its plant on route 14 in Wood County.

A company spokesman confirmed to WTAP it is resuming “low-volume” production this week and, although “staffing has returned to normal levels”, it is also training employees for safety reasons.

“We collaborated with various local and business partner companies to find opportunities for them to work during the production pause,” Spokesman Davey Jung said in an e-mail. “We are also grateful to WV Development office as well as Wood County and local business for all their support. Now that we’ve returned to production, we feel good about the continued demand for Hino vehicles.”

