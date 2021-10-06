Water line flushing planned for weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Utility Board will flush water lines in and around the city starting at 10 p.m. Friday.

The work is slated to continue until it is completed, which officials estimate will be around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said water may become discolored or turn brown while the work is being done.

If your faucet produces discolored water, let it run on cold until the water is clear.

Utility workers said not to use hot water while the water is discolored.

Washing clothes in the water is also not recommended.

If clothes become stained, officials said they should be washed again, before drying, with a substance used for iron stain removal.

Water line flushing is done to clear iron oxide and manganese oxide from pipes and to make sure fire hydrants are working properly.

In addition to Parkersburg’s flushing, the City of Vienna has scheduled flushing for next week.

City of Vienna officials said flushing would start there on Tuesday, October 12 and will run through Friday, October 15.

