Driver charged after fatally hitting pedestrian

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The person police say hit and killed a man Sunday night has been charged.

Ryan White, 38, of Parkersburg, is charged with reckless driving, driving too fast for roadway conditions, and having no vehicle insurance. Those are all misdemeanor charges.

White turned himself into police Thursday afternoon and was arraigned shortly after.

White was represented by Attorney George Cosenza, who noted White’s cooperation with police.

White was released on his own recognizance. He is not allowed to leave the State of West Virginia, except for Washington County, Ohio.

A criminal complaint filed in Wood County Magistrate Court says White was going about 57 miles per hour when he hit David Burchard, Sr. as he crossed Garfield Avenue near WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

The speed limit in the area of the crash is 40 mph and the report states that White didn’t brake until a just before hitting Burchard.

Burchard was taken to the nearby Camden Clark Emergency Room from the scene and pronounced dead.

