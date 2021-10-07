Fort Frye game against Caldwell canceled

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Fort Frye Cadets will not be taking the field for their homecoming game on Friday night against the Caldwell Redskins.

According to a tweet, Caldwell had to cancel their game against Fort Frye, and the Cadets were unable to schedule a new opponent for Friday night. They are next scheduled to play against Logan at home on October 15.

Fort Frye says that all homecoming festivities will go on as scheduled.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.