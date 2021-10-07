Advertisement

Fort Frye game against Caldwell canceled

The Fort Frye game against Caldwell has been canceled
The Fort Frye game against Caldwell has been canceled(WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Fort Frye Cadets will not be taking the field for their homecoming game on Friday night against the Caldwell Redskins.

According to a tweet, Caldwell had to cancel their game against Fort Frye, and the Cadets were unable to schedule a new opponent for Friday night. They are next scheduled to play against Logan at home on October 15.

Fort Frye says that all homecoming festivities will go on as scheduled.

