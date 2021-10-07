Advertisement

Fort Frye Homecoming game canceled

(Katelyn Smith)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fort Frye High School football game for Friday, October 8, has been canceled.

Principal Andy Schob said in a Facebook post that the game was cancelled because the visiting team is dealing with COVID-19 issues.

School officials looked for a new opponent, but were unable to get one in time for homecoming.

All other Fort Frye Homecoming events will proceed as scheduled, according to the post.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items retrieved at Pomeroy residence
Search warrant leads to high-speed chase, drug bust
a
Man arrested for allegedly having heroin and meth
Daren Voshel
Washington County man arrested on child pornography charges
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
Two people arrested after pursuit ends in Jackson County
Elizabeth Saxton, 31, of Pennsboro
Pennsboro woman indicted in child’s death

Latest News

Spooktacular MOV
Spooktacular MOV!
Artsbridge
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 10/7/21
A gavel.
Senate confirms U.S. attorneys for West Virginia
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
Two people arrested after pursuit ends in Jackson County