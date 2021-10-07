Fort Frye Homecoming game canceled

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fort Frye High School football game for Friday, October 8, has been canceled.

Principal Andy Schob said in a Facebook post that the game was cancelled because the visiting team is dealing with COVID-19 issues.

School officials looked for a new opponent, but were unable to get one in time for homecoming.

All other Fort Frye Homecoming events will proceed as scheduled, according to the post.

