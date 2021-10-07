Justice urging people to get the Pfizer booster shot

Advertisement

Governor Justice urges people to get COVID booster shot
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Governor Jim Justice is continuing to urge people to get their booster shot for the COVID vaccine.

While noting that there are currently 11,629 active COVID-19 cases statewide as of today and  27 deaths reported since the last report, Justice emphasized the importance of getting the booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine in order to keep case and death numbers low.

“If you’re six months out from your shot and you are Pfizer, you got the Pfizer vaccine, go get your booster shot. That Pfizer vaccine 6 months out has dropped off on the preventative level from probably from 95 to 30 or 95 to 20. You need your booster shot,” Justice said.

Right now, data shows that 870 West Virginians are in the hospital battling COVID-19 complications, 255 have been admitted to the ICU and 176 COVID positive patients are on ventilators.

