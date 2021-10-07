Mountwood Park lake being drained to fix sedimentary levels

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials at Mountwood Park are draining the lake.

Park officials are doing this to treat the sedimentary levels in the lake.

Wood County parks director, Jeremy Cross, says that the levels are so high that those traveling by boat have difficulty getting to the center of the lake.

Because of this, the lake is being drained one foot every day for roughly one week.

Cross says that this project will help the quality of water, and will help the fish life with a dredging project they will be doing as well.

“When we lower the lake, we are going to drop some trees into the lake to create structures. And we’re going to add some large boulders for structure for fish habitat. So, we’re going to try and combine that project with the lowering of the lake and the lake dredging,” says Cross.

This type of procedure is done roughly every ten years at the park.

Cross says that they are working on a plan to get this project done more frequently.

Park officials say that this project is expected to be done before fishing season in January.

