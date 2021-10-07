Parents describe the moments leading up to son’s death in ‘freak’ rodeo accident

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) – Kelly Williamson had no idea, “I’ll meet you in the arena,” would be the last words he would say to his 10-year-old son who died in a rodeo accident last weekend.

“He went to ride off, and he said, ‘Do I need to start warming up my horse now?’ And I said, ‘Well, you’ve got just a few minutes,’” Kelly Williamson told KPLC. “I said, ‘When you see all the other team ropers come in to warm their horse up, you’ll know it’s time and go ahead and do that, and I’ll meet you in the arena.’”

According to KPLC, Legend Williamson was riding a horse in the warm-up pen at the Texas Junior High Rodeo when the horse reared up and fell on him.

Officials believe the horse either had a heart attack or a brain aneurysm and died immediately, based on an examination by a veterinarian.

Legend was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is believed to have died of blunt-force trauma to the head.

The sheriff’s office is calling it a “freak” accident.

“You know, when I came up to the scene, I was called over there by one of his friends and we ran over there,” Legend’s mother, Raegan Williamson said. “And I saw my son laying there and I just instantly hit my knees and put my hands up in the air and cried out to God as loud as I could. And I begged Him not to take my child.”

Kelly Williamson said there was a moment he realized he would have the chance to see his son again.

“One person pointed out and said, ‘You’ve got to understand the significance of your last statement to Legend was you’ll see him in the arena. And that’s exactly where you’ll see him again,’” he explained.

Full of faith, Legend’s mother says her son’s legacy will live on, and in his memory, hopes to continue to spread the word of Christ as he did.

“God put it in my heart, and He said, ‘Thou will be done,’” Raegan Williamson said. “And it’s going to be done whether it’s on Earth or in Heaven. And so, Legend doesn’t have to be here to lead thousands to Christ - he’s going to do it.”

