Parkersburg man arrested, charged with sexual abuse

Duane Byrd
Duane Byrd(Parkersburg Police Department)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man is behind bars after police say he made inappropriate, sexual contact with a young relative.

Duane Scott Byrd, 39, is charged with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian.

Byrd is accused of sexually touching a nine-year-old relative while the child slept in a home on 13th Street in Parkersburg.

It allegedly happened in 2020.

Byrd was arrested on Thursday and was arraigned soon after in Wood County Magistrate Court.

His bond was set at $50,000, but he did not post it.

