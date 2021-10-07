Parkersburg woman sentenced in federal drug case

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg woman will spend two years behind bars for “using the United States Mail to facilitate fentanyl distribution.”

That’s according to a news release from the acting U.S. attorney.

Audrey Mae Thompson was sentenced to 24 months in prison on Thursday.

The news release says she admitted to letting a man use her home as a base for receiving drugs to be sold in the Parkersburg area.

Thompson’s home on Roselyn Avenue was searched by police in September, 2019.

Officers found over a kilogram of fentanyl and over 50 grams of heroin.

In related searches at other locations, authorities recovered around 200 grams of heroin, and unspecified amounts of fentanyl and guns.

The man who was using her home to distribute, Robert Bates-Porter, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute 400g or more of fentanyl.

He was sentenced to 130 months in prison.

The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force and the Washington County Major Crimes Task Force investigated Thompson and Bates-Porter.

