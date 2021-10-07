Advertisement

Senate confirms U.S. attorneys for West Virginia

A gavel.
A gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The U.S. Senate has confirmed President Joe Biden’s nominations for federal prosecutors in West Virginia.

William Ihlenfeld returns as the U.S. attorney for the state’s Northern District, a position he served in under former President Barack Obama from 2010 to 2016.

Ihlenfeld was elected to the state Senate from Ohio County in 2018.

Boone County Circuit Judge Will Thompson will serve as the U.S. attorney in West Virginia’s Southern District.

The Senate confirmed the pair Tuesday. Thompson has served as a circuit judge since 2007.

He runs a court for both adult and juvenile drug offenders and envisioned the idea of a family treatment court system a decade ago.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items retrieved at Pomeroy residence
Search warrant leads to high-speed chase, drug bust
a
Man arrested for allegedly having heroin and meth
Daren Voshel
Washington County man arrested on child pornography charges
Elizabeth Saxton, 31, of Pennsboro
Pennsboro woman indicted in child’s death
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium loses accreditation

Latest News

Spooktacular MOV
Spooktacular MOV!
Artsbridge
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 10/7/21
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
Two people arrested after pursuit ends in Jackson County
Renovation work near completion at Southwood Park