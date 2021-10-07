Advertisement

St. Marys Golf Team three-peats in the Class A State Tournament

The St. Marys golf team wins the Class A champion.
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The St. Marys Golf Team is building a dynasty. On Wednesday the Blue Devils won their third straight Class A Golf Tournament at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.

The Blue Devils finished at +78 over the two day tournament, edging out runner-up Wheeling Central by 7 strokes.

The team score was not the only trophy St. Marys would win on the day, as Brandon Lawhon finished with the lowest score of the tournament with a +18, and was the medalist for the first time in the state tournament.

Grant Barnhart finished in third for the individual scores with a +26. Brayden Hall and Preston Lawhon also cracked the top 15 of the leaderboard.

Elsewhere in Class A, Blake Lewis from Parkersburg Catholic finished in the top 20, and Gavin Bosgraf from Williamstown was also able to finish near the top half of the leaderboard.

