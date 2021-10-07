Two people arrested after pursuit ends in Jackson County

RAVENSWOOD, West Virginia (WTAP) - The Ravenswood Police department says there is a pursuit at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. Officers say the pursuit started coming south on Route 68 from Wood County.

As the pursuit entered Ravenswood, units successfully deployed stop sticks. The suspects continued through Ravenswood and onto the four-lane where the suspect’s tires completely deflated. The driver was immediately arrested and the passenger was arrested after a brief foot chase through the woods.

WTAP does not have the name of the people involved yet.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.