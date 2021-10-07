WVU-Parkersburg nursing program has new technology for students

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg is featuring some new technology within its nursing program.

The nursing program is showcasing their new laparoscopic simulator, or “LAPSIM” for short.

This inclusion of this new technology makes the university the first surgical technology program to get the simulator in the state of West Virginia.

Students say this technology will better prepare them for their future professions in surgical technology.

“For all of us in my class, it is our first year. And so, we have that first semester of experience before clinicals of working on the LAPSIM with the laparoscopic simulator with the camera. So, we have learned to ‘drive the camera,’ is what it’s called in surgery, before other schools who may not have the equipment here in West Virginia wouldn’t have that advantage of knowing of how to use the camera during the laparoscopic procedure,” says surgical technical program student, Cayleigh Ketterman.

Medical experts say that the laparoscopic surgeries are less invasive than other types of surgery.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.