Apple Butter Stir-Off returns after pandemic cancellation last year

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A long-standing event for the city of Belpre will be returning this Saturday.

The Apple Butter Stir-Off is coming back for the 43rd year after being cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Both the Belpre Presbyterian Church and Boy Scouts will be on site for this event, using their own copper kettles.

Crafters, vendors and entertainment will be at Civitan Park tomorrow for the event, as well as activities for kids.

Officials say that they are looking forward to having the stir-off, and are excited to have it back for the Belpre community.

“It’s the only other event that Belpre really has in the community. And there are a lot of folks that come from out of town. There is one gentleman that contacts me and says, ‘Hey, when are we going to get apple butter?’ And he comes from a town close to Pittsburgh to get his apple butter. And it brings the community together and I think it will bring them together even more this year with us not being able to have it last year,” says Belpre Lions Club president, Bobette Grimm.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday.

Entertainment will be from one to five in the afternoon on Saturday, and from one to four on Sunday.

