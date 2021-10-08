Case of convicted kidnapper, killer back in court

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man who was convicted nearly 25 years ago of-and ultimately admitted to-the death of a Parkersburg woman, had a court hearing Friday.

Prosecutors are seeking to dismiss a habeas corpus petition against Mark Francis Hanna.

Hanna was convicted in separate trials in the 1980′s and ‘90′s, of the kidnapping and murder of Leslie Marty. He admitted in a 2018 televised interview of killing her, and told authorities where her body was buried.

Wood County Prosecutor Pat Lefebure says the petition was filed in 2005, to correct any errors that may have happened during Hanna’s trials.

”Essentially, habeas corpus proceedings are for any type of legal procedures that were done incorrectly, back in either the (1984) case or the (1996) case. It’s to right any improper legal proceedings that would potentially have previously occurred.”

Hanna is serving a sentence at the Mount Olive prison, from where he appeared via video conference for Friday’s hearing.

More hearings are expected to take place about the petition and other legal matters remaining from the case.

