Family of fallen firefighter to get home mortgage paid in full

By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - A southeast Ohio firefighter who died in the line of duty earlier this year will have the mortgage on his home fully paid.

We told you in May about Jeffrey Armes, who collapsed while battling a structure fire in Nelsonville, Ohio.

The 38-year old Armes had been a member of that city’s volunteer fire department for a decade.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced this week Armes is one of 50 fallen first responder and Gold Star families whose home mortgages will be paid in full.

Tunnel to Towers says it’s the largest one-day mortgage payoff in its history, made possible in part by the support it received as a result of the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Armes had a wife and two children.

