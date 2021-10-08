Obituary: Berry, Harley Dean

Harley Dean Berry, 86, of Marietta, OH passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at his residence.

He was born on July 2, 1935, in Marietta, OH to the late Grace Marie Covey and Emmett Berry, Sr.

Harley was a veteran of the US Air Force where he served for 4 years. He had worked for Marietta Concrete and Frontier Construction until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Morris Berry and she survives with two children, Christine Berry (Michael) and Craig Berry (Susan); a granddaughter, Courtney Tucker; two great-grandchildren, Davarris and Kaiona Williams; two step-grandchildren, Kayla Marie Morris (Ross) and Aaron Ersch (Amanda) and numerous sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Emmett Berry, Jr., and a sister, Joan Emerick Alpine.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with Chaplain Ryan Clegg officiating.

Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Tuesday, October 12th at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

