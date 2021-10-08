Obituary: Dyer, Laurence “Jiggs”

Laurence “Jiggs” Dyer, 90, of Parkersburg passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the Ohio Valley Health Care Facility.

He was born September 19, 1931, in Burnsville, WV, a son of the late French and Irene Hyer Dyer. Jiggs was a US Air Force Veteran and was retired from DuPont, where he was a foreman. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, square dancing and was a member of the VFW.

Jiggs is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Young Dyer; his son, Larry Dyer (Cathy) of Lubeck, WV; his daughter, Susan Mayhew of Hudson, FL; step-daughter, Penny Wines (Kem) of Mineral Wells, WV; grandchildren, Rickie, Jemory and Lindsay Hewitt, Georgie Mazzoli and Todd Wines; and great-grandchildren, Victor Hewitt, Vincent, Roman and Nolan Mazzoli and Silas Wines.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Anneliese Dyer, and his brother and sister-in-law, John A. and Shirley Ann Dyer.

A prayer service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St., south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Dyer family.

