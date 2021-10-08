Obituary: Farrow, Linda Kay

Linda Kay Farrow, 71, of Parkersburg, passed away on October 6, 2021, at Camden Clark Memorial Center after a courageous battle with cancer.

Linda was born on February 3, 1950, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the daughter of the late Clifford “Cliff” S. Cooper, Jr. and Lillian F. Chaddock Cooper.

Linda was an incredibly innovative woman for her time, constantly working in a profession that was once considered men’s work. She was a passionate, caring friend and mother who was amazingly kind to those who were less fortunate. Even in death, her generosity still shows, as she chose to donate her body to the Ohio University School of Medicine for research. From her struggle becomes a hope that a better understanding of this disease can be learned and prayerfully, a cure for cancer may be found. Linda enjoyed the Fall Season and looked forward each year to decorating her home and spending quality time with her family. From picnic lunches to surprise visits, Linda always let her family and friends know that they were loved unconditionally.

Linda is survived by her son Richard “Rick” Marshall of Parkersburg; daughter Amanda Nilles and her husband Paul of Athens, OH; grandsons Eli A. and Alec L. Marshall; sister Beverly Terry.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband Lester “Butch” E. Farrow and her beloved sister Barbara Ott.

The family will have a “Celebration of Life” at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society on her behalf.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

