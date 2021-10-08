Obituary: Gilbert, Donald Everett

Donald Everett Gilbert, 76, of Mineral Wells passed away unexpectedly on October 4, 2021, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born on August 7, 1945, in Passaic, NJ, the son of the late Dr. Harold F. and Sarah Christina Bramble Gilbert.

Don had proudly served his country in the US Army. He retired from Shell/Huntsman of Belpre after twenty-five years with the company. He enjoyed bowling in various leagues at Rendor Lanes. He loved his cats, who he treated as family members.

Don is survived by his wife Charlotte Gilbert, children Tia Barnhouse (James), Craig Gilbert (Katty), Melissa Gilbert, Monica Fiorini, grandchildren Daniel, Grace, Bryce, Kameron, Cassidy, Alex, brother Harold F. “Bud” Gilbert, Jr. and several nieces and nephews.

Also worthy of mention are his cats Blackie, Cupcake, Fee Fee, Blue, Bandit, Arnie, and Patch.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.